Country 'worried' after Haryana, Maha polls; wants Mahagathbandhan to form govt in Bihar: Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) The entire country is watching the Bihar election as it has been "worried" after all non-NDA parties were wiped out in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

"It's an interesting election there, and it's the people's wish that the Mahagathbandhan forms the government, and the entire country is watching what happens in Bihar," Gehlot told reporters here while replying to their queries.

He said that the entire country "is worried after all other (non-NDA) parties were wiped out in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, because this had never happened".

He claimed that the country will face a grave danger if the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues its activities.

"Where is democracy going? If this NDA continues its activities, the country will face a grave danger. Whether democracy will survive or not, or whether it will remain a mere name, is a different matter." The senior Congress leader, who is the party's observer for Bihar, also targeted the Election Commission over its response to complaints from opposition parties.

"What is happening? You see the language of EC. If a complaint is filed, you have to just look into it to verify whether it is genuine or not. You don't have to say anything else... I believe that this should be a matter of concern for people of the country," he said while accusing the poll panel of being dictatorial. PTI AG RT RT