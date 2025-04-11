Country's apex military leadership for tri-Service synergy to counter evolving security challenges

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The country's top military brass shared their assessment of the operating environment with naval commanders during a multi-day conclave here, as they outlined readiness levels to counter "evolving security challenges" through strong convergence and synergy among the three Services.

The first phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 was held at strategic Karwar base in Karnataka on April 6, while the second phase took place in Delhi from April 7-10.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had reviewed the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and the maritime security situation during his interaction with top commanders of the force in Karwar on April 6.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had directed the naval commanders during the event to focus on seven key areas, including war fighting and combat efficiency, fleet maintenance and operational logistics, integration of new technologies and synergy with other agencies.

He had also asked them to ensure operational and organisational "agility" and a balanced workforce development programme.

The conference also facilitated interaction of the naval commanders with Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, "who shared their assessment of the operating environment, outlining readiness levels to counter evolving security challenges through strong convergence and tri-Service synergy", a Navy spokesperson said on Friday.

The Indian Navy in separate posts on X on Friday also shared details about the just-concluded conference.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS, addressed the Naval Commanders during the Commanders' Conference. #COAS impressed upon technology absorption during the Year of Reforms & development of dual use infrastructure towards nation building. Cross Domain integration, R&D, emerging trends in the grey zone operations were deliberated during the discussions with the Senior leadership of #IndianNavy. @adgpi," it said on X.

The Indian Navy also shared a few photos of the interaction.

"Air Chief Marshal A P Singh #CAS, addressed the Naval Commanders during the Commanders' Conference. #CAS emphasised upon integrated approach towards Joint Resource Development in order to enhance operational capabilities. The deliberations included cross-pollination of personnel, interaction amongst multiple levels of functionaries and combined training initiatives to foster jointness. @IAF_MCC," it posted and shared some photos of the interaction.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had also engaged with the commanders during the course of the second phase of the conclave.

"Whereas the foreign secretary offered insights into the shifting global order and its implications for maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant underscored Navy's significance in national growth and in India's emergence as the 'preferred security partner' in the region," the Navy spokesperson said.

In his address during the first phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference, the defence minister had asserted that it is a "necessity to reorient the future roles" of the armed forces amid the present "unpredictable geopolitical landscape".

Singh had reiterated that India stands for a free, open and rules-based order in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as he urged the commanders to "assess the changing circumstances" and plan and resource accordingly, while remaining alert and prepared.

"Security is an ongoing adaptation process, wherein there is a need to keep assessing, planning, and coming out with new ideas. We need to analyse how India can make its role more effective," he said. PTI KND AS AS