Country's biggest diamond cluster to come up in Navi Mumbai, says Maharashtra minister

Yavatmal, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday said the biggest diamond hub in the country will be set up in Navi Mumbai by next year and a policy for it is ready.

He made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Yavatmal district in Vidarbha region after a review meeting.

"The country's first diamond hub is coming up in Navi Mumbai. Its Detailed Project Report (DPR) and policy is ready. By next year, all of you will see that the biggest diamond hub of the country is in Navi Mumbai," he said.

He was responding to a query regarding Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Maharashtra (on Thursday) to get some industries, including the diamond sector, to shift to neighbouring Gujarat.

Samant also said, "In the last three years, Karnataka and Gujarat occupied the top spots in the industrial sector, but after the change in the government in the state, the industrialists got confidence that this government will stand by them. Since the last one-and-a-half years, Maharashtra has been at the top position in terms of foreign direct investment as per the SBI's quarterly survey." PTI COR CLS NP