Country's biggest leader given up morality, does not walk on path of truth: Priyanka Gandhi on PM

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Apr 23 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "the biggest leader of the country has given up morality, does drama before people and does not walk on the path of truth." She alleged that attempts are on to weaken the opposition by suppressing their voice, seizing their bank accounts and jailing two chief ministers.

“There was a time when a leader would stand up, and people of the country expected him to be an ethical person. They would expect morality from him but today "the biggest leader" of the country has given up morality and does drama before you,” Priyanka said, addressing a public meeting in this district headquarters town.

“There was a time when we expected that our leaders would tread on truthfulness. However, today the biggest leader of the nation goes out to show off his clout, his pride, and his fame but does not walk on the path of truth,” she remarked.

Speaking about the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme, the Congress leader said that companies that were raided gave donations to BJP, and then the cases against them were closed.

She further alleged, “It is now clear how the black money was made white through demonetisation and then it was deposited in BJP’s account." She wondered "how the companies that were unable to earn even Rs 100 crore, donated Rs 1,100 crore to the BJP (under the electoral bond scheme)." "The opposition is targeted by calling them corrupt but the reality is that the BJP is corrupt and it has misled the country in the past 10 years,” Priyanka alleged.

Recalling a BJP leader's statement that they would change the Constitution, she asked people to be careful. “You must carefully listen to those who talk about changing the Constitution because it will directly impact your lives," she said. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE