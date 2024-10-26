Country's development not possible without active participation of tribal community: President Murmu

Bhilai, Oct 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the country's inclusive development is not possible without the active participation of tribals, and stressed the need to learn from this community on how to live in harmony with nature.

Speaking at the 3rd and 4th joint convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, she hailed the institute's efforts towards addressing the issues and problems of the tribal community through technology.

"Chhattisgarh is rich in tribal culture and tradition. Tribals understand nature very closely and have been living in harmony with the environment for centuries. They are a storehouse of knowledge attained by their lifestyle linked to nature. By understanding their thinking and their lifestyle, we can make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of India," President Murmu said.

But the inclusive development of the country is possible only with the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters, she said, adding IIT Bhilai has made special efforts in the field of technology for their progress.

"IIT Bhilai has been specially focusing on agritech, healthtech and fintech. IIT Bhilai has developed a mobile app in collaboration with AIIMS Raipur which has provided medical and health suggestions to people at their home in villages," she said.

The institute has also collaborated with Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Raipur to create tech solutions for farmers, which gives them guidance in using their resources properly, the President said.

"Six lakh farmers are using a mobile application called 'Crop Doctor'. I am happy to know this institute is promoting socially relevant research. I have been told many projects related to national security and defence are also being run in this institute," the President said.

The institute has been working on the development of people belonging to tribal communities engaged in collection of minor forest produce 'Mahua' and also taking efforts to address issues and problems faced by all stakeholders, she added.

The President said IITians had made invaluable contribution to the progress of the country as well as the world with their pioneering thinking, experimental mindset, innovative approach and far-sighted vision.

By leading many global companies, IITians are shaping the 21st-century world in many ways with their technical and analytical skills, she said.

Many IIT alumni have chosen the path of entrepreneurship, have created new jobs and have promoted India's digital transformation and start-up culture, the President pointed out.

In the field of industry, it is said "no risk, no gain', Murmu pointed out and asserted success in self-employment cannot be achieved with an attitude of risk aversion.

"Risk appetite is considered good. I am sure you will continue to move forward with your risk appetite. You all know about AI, blockchain, augmented reality, quantum computing, cyber-security etc. I am sure you all will develop new technologies and work towards making the world a better place," Murmu told the students at the event.

The earlier IITs and the newer ones will create a strong ecosystem to face the challenges of the future and this ecosystem will become the identity of a developed India, she said.

"There are 23 IITs in the country today. The Union government has established IITs in every part of the country with the aim of providing the highest quality technical education to youth," Murmu said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) of IIT Bhilai Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan and Director of IIT Bhilai Professor Rajiv Prakash were present on the occasion. PTI TKP NP BNM