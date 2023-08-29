Country's economy grows only when youth don job creators' role: AP Governor

Vijayawada, Aug 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday said a country's economy can grow only when its youth don the role of job creators rather than job seekers.

Emphasising on the importance of entrepreneurship at the 39th and 40th convocations of Acharya Nagarjuna University near Vijayawada, he said, "Entrepreneurship has the potential to create jobs for millions of people and contribute to the diversification of the economy by creating new markets and opportunities for foreign investment." Programmes such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Startup India' are intended to make the country self-reliant and catalyse a startup culture to build a strong and inclusive ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Governor said in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

According to the Governor, India has become one of the biggest startup hubs in the world and its success rate is "relatively higher than the rest of the world". PTI STH KH