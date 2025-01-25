Country's education transformed in last decade in learning quality, digital inclusion: Prez

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the country's education system has been transformed in the last decade in terms of quality of learning, physical infrastructure and digital inclusion.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, she said the results of increased investment and efforts by the government in the education sector have been more than encouraging.

"It is, after all, our young generation that is going to shape the India of tomorrow. Education, in turn, shapes these young minds. Therefore, the government has increased its investment in education and made every effort to improve every parameter related to this sector. The results so far are more than encouraging," she said.

"The last decade has transformed education in terms of quality of learning and physical infrastructure and digital inclusion. For the medium of instruction, the regional languages are promoted at more levels. It is not surprising that there has been a notable improvement in students' performance," Murmu added.

The president noted that women teachers have played a crucial role in this transformation since more than 60 percent of those who became teachers in the last decade are women.

"The expansion and mainstreaming of vocational and skill education is a welcome development. This is also supplemented now by the scheme to provide our youth internship opportunities in the corporate sector," she said.

Murmu asserted that with a stronger foundation of the school-level education, India has been scaling new heights in various branches of knowledge, particularly in science, along with technology.

"For example, India stands sixth in terms of intellectual property filings in the world. We have consistently improved our ranking in the Global Innovation Index, moving from 48th position in 2020 to 39th in 2024," she said.