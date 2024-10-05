Country's first park dedicated to military intelligence martyrs inaugurated in Pune

Pune, Oct 5 (PTI) The 'Satark Park', the country's first such structure dedicated to military intelligence operatives, which was inaugurated in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday, aims to bring to light some of the most valorous episodes associated with these unsung heroes.

Conceptualized and developed by Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) in association with Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD), the park features 40 busts of MI personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Each bust is accompanied by a brief description of their heroism.

Located in the Wanwadi area of Pune Cantonment, the Satark Park, inspired by Corps of Military Intelligence motto 'Sada Satark' ( always alert) was inaugurated on Saturday by Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Colonel Commandant, Intelligence Corps, and Commandant, Military Intelligence Training School and Depot. Among those who attended were families of these fallen heroes.

The park has a wall with the Intelligence Corps' song, an abstract sculpture of Bharat Mata symbolizing the invisible nature of their work, along with busts of 40 martyrs ranging from 1962 to 2020.

These include Brig RD Mehta, Nk Mehtab Singh (1962), Nk Bipin Chandra (1970), Nk Pratap Singh (1977), Lt Col Baldev Anand (1990), Lt Col K Krishnamoorthy (1994), Nk Jai Singh (2001), Capt Jitesh Bhutani (2003), Maj Mukesh Chaurasia (2005), Brig RS Mehta (2008), Sub Rakesh Kumar (2020), among others.

The majority of MI personnel and officers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Jammu & Kashmir and were awarded military honours posthumously, officials said.

"The idea to develop a park dedicated to the fallen heroes of the Intelligence Corps since 1962 was proposed by Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL). The firm researched and worked on the project with the help of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) and came up with this beautiful structure," Lt Gen Chahal told PTI.

The stories of valour and supreme sacrifice that were confined to books till now will be heard and witnessed by the public and the coming generations, who can take inspiration from them, Chahal said.

"Today, I am getting an opportunity to unveil the park as some of the fallen heroes were my colleagues, and some were my instructors. I cherish fond memories of many of them," he added.

Lt Col Leena Bajaj, whose husband Capt Jitesh Bhutani sacrificed his life in the line of duty in 2003, was overwhelmed with emotions and said the park will ensure these heroes are no longer unsung.

"The park speaks for itself, showcasing the sacrifices of these soldiers. Future generations will draw inspiration from their stories. It will encourage them to add to the glorious history of our country," she said.

Capt Bhutani, an NDA exam topper, was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal. He made the ultimate sacrifice on November 15, 2003, during a counter-insurgency operation alongside 10 PARA (SF) in Chodhrigund in J-K's Shopian.

RSIIL managing director Amit Gadhoke said his firm has has a long association with the Indian Army.

"Our involvement in Veer Nari functions, with Military Intelligence Training School, inspired us to create this park. We undertook this project with great attention to detail to bring the stories of these unsung heroes to light and ensuring their bravery and sacrifice inspire future generations," Gadhoke said.

The firm's director, BK Singh, said thorough research was carried out during the project and every aspect of the park, including the detailing of the busts, inscriptions, aesthetics, and overall design, was given due consideration.

The firm will take care of the park's upkeep and maintenance, Singh added. PTI SPK BNM