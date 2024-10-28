Country's interests always at heart of BJP's policymaking: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party always puts the nation first in policymaking and follows democracy in its internal affairs.

Sharma made the remarks while addressing a workshop of office bearers at the party office here.

He accused the erstwhile Congress government of doing selective work, on the basis of the area and MLA. The BJP believes in working for all indiscriminately, he claimed, adding, his government has fulfilled more than 50 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto.

BJP State President Madan Rathore said that BJP is different from other political parties because of internal democracy and transparent manner in which decisions are made.

He also claimed that the BJP will win all seven seats in the by-elections. PTI AG VN VN