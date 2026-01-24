Country's 'Nari Shakti' helping realise vision of 'Viksit Bharat': MoS Defence

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday hailed the role of women personnel during Operation Sindoor last year, and said the 'Nari Shakti' of the country is helping realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the grand finale of the National School Band Competition, organised as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at the National Bal Bhavan here.

Eighteen teams in each zone (east, west, north and south) fought for the top honours in categories -- Brass Band Boys, Brass Band Girls, Pipe Band Boys and Pipe Band Girls, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Seth also gave away prizes to the winning teams. The teams in each category were given cash prizes (1st prize - Rs 51,000; 2nd prize - Rs 31,000; and 3rd prize - Rs 21,000), a trophy, as well as certificates, it said.

The performances were evaluated by a jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence, including members from each wing of the armed forces -- the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, it said.

"During the Republic Day parade this year, Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Venkitapuram, Coimbatore will make a special performance at Kartavya Path before the saluting dais," the ministry said.

In his address, Seth congratulated the winners on their performances, and described the youth of the country as the main drivers of the nation in its journey to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The competition was jointly conducted by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education.

Four winner band groups from each state in each category participated in the zonal level competition.

Building on the success from last year’s competition, the enthusiasm and level of participation scaled up significantly this year, as 763 school band teams participated at the state level, out of which 94 school band teams were shortlisted for the zonal level, the defence ministry said.

