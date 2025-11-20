Country’s oldest Metro corridor in Kolkata to switch to AI-powered CCTV network by March 2026

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) A corridor of the Kolkata Metro, the Blue Line, is set for a major security upgrade, with the authorities planning to commission a new AI-powered, IP-based CCTV surveillance network by March 2026, an official said.

The Rs 25.34 crore project will see installation of 1,678 high-resolution cameras and replacement of ageing station-level systems with a modern, centralised network aimed at faster threat detection, real-time alerts and improved passenger safety.

The AI engine will automatically alert trained operators the moment it detects unattended baggage, a perimeter breach, or unusual crowd behaviour, he said, explaining the new system.

“Instead of reacting after an incident, the system pushes security teams to act immediately,” Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies Ltd, which is executing the project in the Blue Line corridor, told PTI in an interview.

Part of the Blue Line, connecting New Garia in the southern part of Kolkata to Dakshineshwar, in the city’s southern fringe, is the oldest Metro network in the country, which was inaugurated on October 24, 1984.

The new architecture marks a decisive shift from passive monitoring to intelligence-led security, Papolu said.

“Our system revolutionises passenger safety with real-time threat detection, AI-powered analytics and automated incident response. The platform equips authorities to proactively identify suspicious activity and streamline emergency management, which is crucial in today’s security climate,” he said.

The upgrade marks one of the most significant surveillance transformations undertaken by any Metro system in eastern India, Papolu said. “We are not just replacing cameras; we are fundamentally changing how the Metro sees, analyses and responds to its environment." “We are giving the Metro actionable data. Crowd flow heat maps, peak-hour congestion indicators, and platform dwell-time analytics will help them deploy staff better and even tweak train schedules,” he said.

Of the total cameras, 1,625 will be installed across all Blue Line rail stations and 53 at RPF stations, including Full HD and 4K UHD units. A 240 TB centralised storage system at Metro Bhawan, the headquarters of the railway here, will retain data for at least 30 days, alongside an integrated facial recognition system.

Papolu said the project timeline remains on track. “We have nine months from the Letter of Acceptance issued on June 19, 2025. The March deadline is absolutely achievable. The infrastructure — from fibre cabling to control-room display walls — is being planned to ensure smooth commissioning.” When contacted, a senior Metro official without getting into project details said railway authorities continuously strive to ensure passenger safety and a smooth ride for commuters.

“Eastern India is one of our active operational zones, and the Kolkata Metro surveillance project is the largest of its kind here. But our experience is national. We’ve executed surveillance systems for major Metro networks, smart city projects in Hyderabad, border security for the BSF, and public safety setups for several State Election Commissions,” Papolu said.

“Modern transport systems cannot afford slow or manual monitoring. With AI-led alerts and automated incident detection, authorities will be able to identify suspicious activity in real time and respond before a situation escalates,” he said.

The company's MD said the enhanced surveillance system will substantially improve the Metro’s readiness against high-risk threats.

"This is about making public transport safer and building trust. Technology strengthens security only when it works seamlessly in the background—and that's exactly what we've designed," Papolu added.