Country's 'true independence' was established during consecration of Ram temple: Bhagwat

Indore, Jan 13 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the date of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagwat said the Ram temple movement was launched to awaken the "self" of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the way to the world.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief was speaking after presenting the "National Devi Ahilya Award" to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Indore. PTI HWP ADU RSY