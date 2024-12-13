Country's youths working towards constructive change: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the youth of the country have big dreams not just for themselves but for the development of this great nation and they are working towards constructive change.

During an interaction with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu here, Sinha also spoke about the youth-related policies and programmes launched in the last 10 years to create an environment to help the youngsters realise their dreams.

The youths from Tamil Nadu are on a five-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for 'Yuva Sangam' under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, an official spokesperson said.

He said the LG welcomed the visitors at Raj Bhavan and listened to their experiences during their visit to the union territory.

"Tamil Nadu and Jammu Kashmir are... connected since time immemorial. When I look at the two regions, I see inspiring chapters of rich ancient Indian history and contributions of men and women who shaped the destiny of our country," Sinha said.

He also commended the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative of the Ministry of Education aimed at strengthening the connection between youths across states and union territories.

"I am truly grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking the power of diversity with the spirit of oneness," he said.

"The social consciousness of our youth is sharp and they have big dreams not just for themselves but for the development of this great nation. Our youths have started thinking about the future that they want. They are also working towards constructive change for a prosperous society based on equality and social justice," he added.

Jammu Kashmir is paired with Tamil Nadu under 'Yuva Sangam' to promote unity in diversity by facilitating meaningful interactions, cultural exchange and knowledge sharing among youths.

Sinha also addressed the annual day function of a private school here and said the youth want a development-oriented modern society that is free from fear and corruption.

"However, some forces are still active within and trying to destabilise the country. The youth and the entire society will have to unite and defeat such elements," he said.

The LG asked the youth to move forward with the common aim of reclaiming India's position as 'Vishwa Guru' and prove themselves to be the true successors of those who established great centres of education like Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramshila. PTI TAS DIV DIV