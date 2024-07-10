Couple, 2 kids found dead in MP's Satna; police launch probe

Satna (MP), Jul 10 (PTI) A woman and her two minor children were found dead in their house while her husband's body was recovered from a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Satna city on Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, it appears the woman and the children were murdered, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told reporters.

The reason behind the deaths was not clear and the police were probing the case from all angles, he said.

While the bodies of the woman and her children were found in their rented house, her husband was found dead on a railway track in Nazirabad area under the Kotwali police station limits, Gupta said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Choudhary (35), his wife Sangeeta (32) and their two sons aged 6 and 8, he said. PTI COR MAS GK