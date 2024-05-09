Couple, 2-yr-old daughter found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba; police launch probe

Korba (Chhattisgarh), May 9 (PTI) A couple and their 2-year-old daughter were on Thursday found dead with injuries inflicted by sharp weapons in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

It was yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of murder, they said.

The incident took place in Kukricholi village under Urga police station limits and some locals informed police about it in the morning, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

"As of now we haven't reached any conclusion and whether it is a case of murder will be known after the investigation," he said.

A police team and forensic personnel was sent to the spot, he said.

While bodies of the woman and the child were lying on the bed, the man was found dead on the floor of their house. The deceased had injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Jairam Rajak (28), his wife Sujata (25) and their daughter Jaisika, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation was underway, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK