Couple, 4 others held for selling Indore girl to Gujarat man for Rs 1.80 lakh

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) A couple and four others were arrested on Friday for allegedly selling off a 17-year-old girl from Indore to a man in Gujarat for Rs 1.80 lakh, a police official said.

A woman sold the teen girl to the man after luring her with the promise of getting her married, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena told reporters.

"The girl told us the man kept her in a godown in that state for two days and raped her. She managed to escape and return to Indore. One her complaint, a case was registered on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Meena said.

"The woman who allegedly sold the girl and her husband have been arrested along with the four people who took her to Gujarat. A team has gone to that state to arrest the man who confined her in a godown and raped her. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed in the case," the DCP added. PTI HWP LAL BNM