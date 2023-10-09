Couple, 6-yr-old daughter charred to death as livestock-laden truck catches fire in Gujarat

Arvalli, Oct 9 (PTI) A couple, their six-year-old daughter and 150 goats and sheep were charred to death when a truck they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead high-tension wire in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Monday, police said.

The fire engulfed the vehicle carrying three members of a shepherd family from Rajasthan and their livestock in Bamanwad village at around 9 am, an official from Tintoi police station said.

The incident took place when the truck driver turned the vehicle towards a grazing land, over which a high-tension wire was running, sub-inspector Komal Rathod said.

"The truck came in contact with the high-tension wire and was engulfed in flames after a short-circuit that killed three members of a family and 150 goats and sheep," Rathod said.

The couple was in the age group of 25 to 30 years, and their identity is yet to be ascertained, she said. PTI COR KA ARU GK