Jamnagar: Three members of a family were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a SUV in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place early morning on a state highway near Dhrol when the family was on its way to Rajkot, an official said.

"Sanjay Chotaliya (37), his wife Tinaben (36) and their daughter Lipta (7) were killed on the spot," the Dhrol police station official said.