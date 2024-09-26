Couple accuses Indore school staffer of misbehaving with their 3-year-old daughter

Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) Parents of a 3-year-old girl on Thursday created ruckus in a school in Rau in Madhya Pradesh's Indore alleging a staffer had indulged in an obscene act with their daughter.

In one video that went viral on social media, a member of the school management is seen making the staffer stand in front of the angry parents and asking questions about the allegations.

In another video, police can be seen taking this staffer away.

Information has been received about a 3-year-old nursery student allegedly being touched inappropriately by a staffer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed.

"A police team went to the school. So far, we have not received any complaint from the child's kin. As soon as we receive a complaint, we will take strict action," the DCP said.

A school staffer is being questioned but no FIR has been registered so far, Meena added.