Couple among 3 arrested with 54 grams heroin in Shimla

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) Three persons -- a couple from Uttar Pradesh and a youth from Uttarakhand -- have been arrested allegedly with 54.4 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) in the Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Robin Singh (24) and his wife Shabana (23), both residents of Shivpuri in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, and Abhishek Mehra (19), a resident of Chhatarpur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to reports, a police team at Gumma near Kotkhai in the Shimla district received a tip-off that several people, who were on the way to Kotkhai from Shimla, were carrying heroin. Acting upon the information, police set up a barrier near Hulli bridge.

When the police team searched their vehicle, it allegedly found the contraband from their possession, following which they were immediately arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused.