Couple among 3 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, personnel of the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out a raid in a residential premises in Taloja area on Wednesday.

They caught a Bangladeshi couple, in the age group of 28 to 37, and another woman aged 35 who were staying illegally in a flat in Navi Mumbai, the official from Taloja police station said.

The accused were booked under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said. PTI COR GK