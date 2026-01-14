Couple among 3 killed in blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Jan 14 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, were killed in a blast at Habibi Nagar area in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag on Wednesday, police said.

The reason behind the explosion could not be immediately ascertained, and a forensic team has been rushed to the spot, they said.

"A husband and wife were among three killed in the blast at Habibi Nagar in Bara Bazar town outpost area," SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand told PTI.

“Forensic and technical teams have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature and type of the explosive. Detailed information will be provided after the investigation is completed,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S told PTI.

The blast occurred around 4 pm, killing two persons on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at Seikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Saddam, his wife Nanhi Parveen and Rashida Parveen.

In 2016, four people were killed while reportedly manufacturing bombs at Habibi Nagar. PTI CORR SAN NAM SAN RBT