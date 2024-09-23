Couple among 5 held for religious conversion in MP's Guna

Guna (MP), Sep 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a couple hailing from Rajasthan and three other persons for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Monday.

The five persons have been booked under the state's anti-conversion law, they said.

The action was taken following a complaint filed by Charan Singh Adivasi, a tribal resident of Sarsahela village under Dharnawada police station limits.

According to Charan Singh, he got information on Sunday morning about the conversion of some Hindus to Christianity, following which he informed Hindu organisations in Ruthiyai town, an official release from Guna police said.

When Singh along with other persons reached the house of local resident Balmukund Adivasi, they found a Christian religious preacher and his wife were giving money and gifts to some people and converting them to Christianity by offering prayers, it said quoting the complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the couple from Baran (Rajasthan) , Sanju Simon and Manju Simon, as well as local residents Balmukud Adivasi, Savitri Bai and Pinki Saharia under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the release said.

The accused were arrested and further legal steps were being taken, it added. PTI COR ADU GK