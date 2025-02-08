Couple among five killed in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Five persons, including a woman police constable and her husband, died in two separate car-truck collisions in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam and Ujjain districts on Saturday, police said.

While three persons were killed on Agar Road in Ujjain, two died on Jaora-Lebad Road in Ratlam, they said.

"Three persons were killed and one injured after a truck and a car collided near Paat on Agar Road in Ujjain this evening," Makdaun police station in-charge Pradeep Rajput said.

The car involved in the accident was coming from Rajasthan, while the truck bore the Haryana registration number, he said, adding that the victims were being identified.

In Ratlam, a couple died and their two children were injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck on Jaora-Lebad Road in the afternoon, Bilpank police station in-charge Ayub Khan said.

The deceased were identified as police constable Jhanna Gamad, who was posted in Manak Chowk police station of Ratlam city, and her husband, he said.

Their two children sustained minor injuries, the official added. PTI COR ADU NP