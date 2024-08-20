Couple among three killed in accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, have been killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place between Hejamal and Sangwa village under Sajjangarh police station on Monday when one motorcycle collided into another, which was coming from the opposite direction after overtaking a truck.

All three victims -- Lalji Damor, his wife Sumitra and Ishwar Patel -- were travelling to celebrate Rakshabandhan, the police said.

"They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," head constable Chandu Lal said.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to their family members after postmortem, the police said.