Couple among three killed in road accident in Janjgir-Champa district

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh), Jun 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a married couple, were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other and the vehicles were then rammed by a private bus in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident, in which the couple's two daughters were also injured, took place around at 12 pm near Mehandi village under Sheorinarayan police station limits, he said.

The couple -- Mannu Nayak and his wife Uma Devi -- and their two daughters were heading to Deradih (Katgi) village from Pamgarh on a motorbike. Another motorbike rider Suraj Yadav, of Rahaud village, coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with Nayak's two-wheeler, said the official.

A private bus then rammed into their two wheelers, he said.

Nayak, his wife Uma Devi and Yadav died on the spot, while the couple's daughters were injured in the crash, the official added.

The injured sisters were rushed to a community health centre in Pamgarh and later shifted to Bilaspur city for better treatment, he added.

The bus driver managed to flee the spot, he said.

After the accident, local residents staged a road blockade for three four hours demanding compensation for the victims. Later, they were pacified by the police and the district administration, the official added. PTI COR RSY