Couple among three killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple, were killed on the spot while nine others were injured in a collision between a four-wheeler and a truck on NH 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased as well as the injured, all residents of Sagwada in the Dungerpur district of Rajasthan, were returning home after taking a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj, when the speedy truck hit the front side of the four-wheeler in an attempt to overtake it, Kasbathana SHO Yogesh Sharma said.

The truck driver fled from the scene after the accident and was yet to be traced, police said.

Three of the injured were said to be serious, but are now recovering, the SHO said.

A case was lodged against the truckdriver, he added.