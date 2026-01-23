Couple, another man arrested for murder, destruction of evidence

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Satara district on Friday arrested a woman, her husband and her `lover' for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man.

The accused allegedly cut the victim's body using a wood cutting machine and threw the pieces into the Neera river, police said.

The deceased was identified as Satish alias Appa Dadaso Dadas, a resident of Somanthali village in Phaltan tehsil.

The murder came to light after Dadas' younger brother Sagar approached Phaltan police on Thursday, complaining that his brother had been missing for over a week.

As police launched a search, a local farm owner -- for whom Dadas worked as a driver -- told the complainant that Lakhan Budhawale had told him about killing his brother, said an official.

Budhawale worked as a wood-cutting machine operator for the same farm owner, and was good friends with the victim, he said.

Police then took Budhawale, his wife Reshma and one Satish Mane in custody.

Their questioning revealed that Reshma allegedly had an affair with Mane.

Dadas, who used to visit Budhawale often, also fell in love with her, and had a fight with Mane over her, the official said.

On January 14, Budhawale and Mane allegedly thrashed Dadas with a stick. They then took him to a remote area near Vidni village on a motorcycle, and allegedly smashed his head with a stone. He died on the spot.

The two men allegedly hacked his body into pieces using the wood cutting machine, stuffed the pieces into two gunny bags, and threw one of the bags in the river and the other on the river bank.

Reshma showed the police where the body parts had been dumped, helping the police recover them. She was arrested as she allegedly knew about the crime and destruction of evidence, the official said.

All three were produced before a court which sent them in police custody for eight days, the official said.

Police were probing why Budhawale joined hands with his wife's lover to kill Dadas, he said. PTI DC KRK