Couple arrested after absconding since 2019 for property fraud, gold theft in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A couple who had been absconding for six years was arrested for allegedly committing a property fraud and stealing gold, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sharad Dhingra (48) and his wife Rakhi Dhingra (45), both residents of Inderpuri, New Delhi. The couple was arrested at Amritsar airport on August 21, after absconding for six years, police said.

"The couple had fled abroad in 2019 after allegedly duping a woman of gold and money, and were declared absconders," the police officer said.

According to police, a case was registered against them in 2019, in which the complainant had alleged that the couple had induced her to purchase a property in Shakti Nagar. Later, they stole around 140 gold coins and biscuits (around 2 kg) on the pretext of investing in a business, the statement said.

"To win her confidence, the accused handed over post-dated cheques, which were later dishonoured due to a signature mismatch. When the victim demanded her money back, the couple allegedly published derogatory and defamatory content against her and her family on the internet to pressurise her," the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had already left the country even before the FIR was lodged.

The couple evaded summons and were declared absconders, after which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against them.

According to police, on August 21, the two landed at Amritsar airport after returning to India and were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to cheating and confessed that they had fled abroad to avoid arrest, he said. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM SHS HIG