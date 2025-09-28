Couple arrested for jewellery thefts at shops across Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a couple who allegedly stole jewellery by posing as customers at shops across the city, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rajeev (35) and his wife Sanya (34), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab, were drug addicts. Police said they had committed at least seven thefts since April this year in areas including Burari, Paschim Vihar, ISBT Monastery Market, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka, three of which were linked to FIRs.

According to police, the duo followed a set modus operandi. "Rajeev would engage shopkeepers in conversation, while Sanya would quickly pocket jewellery items. They frequently changed their appearance and mobile numbers to avoid detection," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh.

The arrests were made while investigating a theft reported at a jewellery shop in Dwarka South in July. Acting on a complaint, CCTV footage was examined, which showed a couple entering the shop and stealing ornaments. Their movements were later tracked through cab bookings, which helped police zero in on the suspects, the officer said.

A raid was conducted based on technical surveillance, leading to the arrest of the couple. One gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold locket, and Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that both had fallen into drug addiction after financial setbacks in Punjab. To sustain themselves, they began targeting jewellery shops in Delhi. They confessed to selling the stolen items at a 'cash-for-gold' outlet in Kalkaji, police said.

No previous criminal involvement of the couple has been found so far.

Further investigation is underway to trace the outlets and buyers of the stolen jewellery, police added.