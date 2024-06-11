Couple arrested for killing man in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) A woman and her husband were arrested here in Haryana on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Monday.

The body of 38-year-old Pushpendra, stuffed in a sack, was found in the Dhankot canal on Monday, they said. He was a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and used to work at a private company here.

The woman, Neelam, 30, was Pushpendra's colleague, police said.

Neelam and her husband Ramniwas, 34, were arrested by a team of the Farrukhnagar crime unit from the Saraswati Enclave here, they said and added that an FIR has been registered at the Sector-10A police station, said police.

The team that arrested them was being led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar. arrested the accused couple on Tuesday.

"Ramniwas revealed that Neelam and Puspendra used to work in the same company and were in a relationship. When Ramniwas came to know about this, he along with Neelam hatched a plan to kill Pushpendra," ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

"Neelam on June 8 asked Pushpendra to come to her house at night. Ramniwas and she strangled Pushpendra to death. After killing him, they put the body in a sack. Ramniwas took the body in his auto-rickshaw and dumped it in the canal. To evade police, the couple also changed their residence," he said.