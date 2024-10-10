Couple arrested for sacrificing child to cure disease in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A couple have been arrested for allegedly sacrificing their one-month-old girl child here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the mother, Mamta was ill for quite some time when the couple took an exorcist's advice to kill the child for curing her. The incident took place in Belda village of Bhopa area on Wednesday night and the neighbours informed the police when they found the child missing, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Aditya Bansal told PTI.

During interrogation, Mamta and her husband, Gopal Kashyap confessed that after killing their daughter they hid her body somewhere in a jungle, Bansal said.

Efforts are underway to recover the body and nab Harendra, the exorcist, he said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, he added.

