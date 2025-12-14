Couple arrested in Ranchi for defrauding businessmen of Rs 1.12 crore

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) A couple was arrested for their alleged involvement in defrauding two businessmen of Rs 1.12 crore by promising them loans at discounted rates compared to banks, police said on Sunday.

The accused couple have been identified as Shivaji Patil alias Amit Mahato (42) and his wife Angela Kujur (42), residents of Sukurhutu area under Kanke police station limits. The couple was arrested on Friday, they said.

"The arrested couple defrauded businessmen and others by promising loans at discounted rates. In one such instance, they defrauded Rs 70 lakh from Sarojkant Jha, a businessman from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district," said Praveen Pushkar, Superintendent of Police (Rural).

He said that the couple also defrauded Rs 42 lakh from another businessman in Odisha. The duo targeted big businessmen, whom they promised to secure large loans at low interest rates and processing fees, and then extorted hefty sums.

The SP also stated that a thorough investigation into the case is underway, and both have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Prakash Rajak, the officer-in-charge of Kanke police station, said that Sarojkant Jha had lodged an FIR in this regard in May this year.