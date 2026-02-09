Couple arrested in Ranchi murder case

Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested a couple in connection with the murder of a youth whose decapitated body was recovered in Ranchi district, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Sulochana Devi (24) and her husband Kshtrapati Mahto (25).

The deceased has been identified as Harihar Mahto (25), who allegedly had an illicit affair with Sulochana, police said.

Sonahatu police station OC Prem Pradeep said the victim went missing from his home in Domadih village on January 31 and his decapitated body was recovered on Sunday.

"The victim had disappeared from his home at Domadih village on January 31. His decapitated body was found on Sunday. We have arrested the couple and during interrogation they confessed to the crime," he said.

Sulochana told police that she had been in a relationship with the victim for two years and that her husband had caught them earlier.

This time, her husband asked her to call the victim to their home on January 31, the OC said.

According to police, when the victim reached the house, the couple, with the help of another person, slit his throat, cut off his private parts and dumped the body.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered and the third person is still absconding, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Sonahatu police station and both have been sent to judicial custody. PTI RPS RPS MNB