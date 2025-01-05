Couple arrested over boy's suicide in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A man and his wife were arrested on Sunday for abetment of suicide after a class 10 student was found dead in his house in Kunnathur, police said.

Suresh and his wife, Geethu, are relatives of the boy who died by suicide, they added.

On December 1, 2024, 15-year-old Adikrishnan was found hanging from the window frame inside his house.

The deceased's parents lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the physical and mental torture by their relatives prompted the boy to take the extreme step, police said.

The parents stated that Suresh and Geethu had beaten Adikrishnan for sending messages to them via social media accounts.

Following the complaint, the Sasthamkotta police launched an investigation.

The court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by the accused, after which they went into hiding, according to the police.

The accused have been charged with abetment to suicide and will be produced before a court, police said.