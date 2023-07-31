Couple arrested over religious conversion allegations in UP's Haidergarh

Barabanki (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A couple have been arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion in Thathrai locality in Haidergarh area here, police said on Monday.

Harendra Singh and his wife Priya Singh, residents of Jankipuram locality in Lucknow were arrested on Sunday here for allegedly trying for convert villagers to Christianity, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

They were booked under Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, he said, adding that material related to religious conversion was also recovered from the accused.

The couple were residing in Haidergarh for the past three years and were trying to convince villagers to convert, police said.

On Sunday, RSS and BJP workers informed the police about their activities and police made the arrests. PTI COR ABN SKY