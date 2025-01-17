Couple arrested with 13.17 grams of smack in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh, January 17 (PTI) A couple found in possession of 13.17 grams of smack was arrested by the police in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Friday, an official said.

The accused, Suraj Bhandari (30) and Meenakshi (20), residents of Kanalichhina area, have been booked under Section 8/21A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav.

The smack, worth Rs 5.25 lakh, was recovered from the accused during the police's campaign to make the state drug-free, she added.

The police team also recovered Rs 90,130 from the couple's possession, which they had earned by selling the drug.

Manoj Pandey, in charge of the Special Operations Group of Pithoragarh police, who recovered the drugs, said that the accused admitted during interrogation that they had brought the smack from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district to sell it in Pithoragarh city.

According to the police, Suraj has a criminal history with four cases registered against him, including three under the NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act. PTI COR RHL ARD ARD