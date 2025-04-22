Couple attacked in road rage incident in Pune; three held

Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple in a road rage incident in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Pashan area late at night on April 18, an official said.

He said the couple was returning home after dinner and had reached the Pashan Circle area when they honked to alert riders on a two-wheeler.

"The man honked at riders on a two-wheeler as they were blocking the road. Angered by this, they stopped the couple's car and assaulted the man, and an accomplice also joined them. The woman was also attacked when she tried to intervene," the official said.

The man was injured in the attack and hospitalised, he said, adding that a case was registered at the Chaturshringi police station.

"Three suspects have been identified and taken into custody," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Himmat Jadhav. PTI SPK ARU