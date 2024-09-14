Couple booked for cheating builder of Rs 12 cr in Thane district

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) A case has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 12 crore in a dispute over the redevelopment of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the builder, the Kalyan police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Srikant Pai and his lawyer wife Divya, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the couple duped him of Rs 12 crore between January 2018 and May 2024, he said.

The accused allegedly took money from the complainant by promising to get approvals and no objection certificates from flat owners for the redevelopment of a housing society and to withdraw cases they had registered against other tenants, the official said.

The duo also allegedly sold flats using forged documents, causing significant delays and financial loss to the project, he said.

A probe has been launched, and no arrests have been made in the case, the official said. PTI COR ARU