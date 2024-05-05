Couple booked for cheating homebuyers of Rs 1.48 cr in Thane district

Thane, May 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against a couple for allegedly duping homebuyers of Rs 1.48 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Suresh Pawar and his wife Sheela, an official said.

According to the police, the couple from Kalyan allegedly lured people with the offer of getting them houses for Rs 10 lakh under a BSUP (Basic Services to Urban Poor) scheme.

The accused forged documents, including payment receipts, registration of allotments, etc, and duped the home buyers to the tune of Rs 1.48 crore since 2018, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway to find out the extent of the fraud, he said. PTI COR ARU