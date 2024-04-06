Couple booked for cheating Navi Mumbai man of Rs 23.38 lakh

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 23.38 lakh by luring him to invest in a business venture, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Pravin Bajirao Kamble and his wife, Sheetal Surendra Sontakke, who are absconding, assistant police inspector Vitthal Pisal said.

Kamble allegedly posed as a jailor with the Mumbai Central jail and lured the victim to become a partner in a grocery supply business, he said.

The victim was allegedly coerced to invest Rs 34.25 lakh in the venture, and he received Rs 10.5 lakh, the official said.

The accused couple abruptly closed their operations and absconded without paying the complainant the remaining amount and the profits they had promised, he said. PTI COR ARU