Couple booked for cheating woman of Rs 48 lakh with promise of loan, MHADA shops

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A couple has been booked for allegedly duping a businesswoman of Rs 48.5 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Grishma Rawal and her husband Rajesh Velani promised to help the complainant secure a Rs 2 crore business loan, allotment of two MHADA commercial shops at cheaper rates, and admission for her daughter in a Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) school, the Sion police official said.

"The complainant, who runs a tours and travel company, came in contact with Rawal through another acquaintance in the same business. Rawal assured her of help and then introduced the complainant to her husband. Between September 2023 and January 2024, the complainant ended up paying the couple a total of Rs 48.5 lakh," he said.

"However, she neither received the promised loan nor possession of the MHADA shops, nor did her daughter get admission in school. Rawal and Velani have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences," the official said. PTI ZA BNM