Couple booked for duping family of over Rs 3 cr on pretext of providing education, jobs abroad

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a couple who owns a firm based at Uran in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly cheating a doctor and his family of more than Rs 3 crore on the promise of helping them in overseas education and jobs, an official said on Tuesday.

The firm - Livi Overseas Study Pvt Ltd - claims to provide services in the field of foreign education, the official of NRI Sagari police station said.

The case against the firm's owners, Jugnu Chintaman Koli and his wife Tejasvi, was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim, who resides at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai.

The accused offered to provide admission to the two children of the doctor in the universities of Germany and Australia and get good jobs for the complainant and his wife in the medical field overseas. Starting from December 2022, they collected a total of Rs 3,02,83,621 by cheque and Rs 27 lakh cash from the victims, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the couple under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI COR NP