Couple booked for duping investors of Rs 10.50 lakh

Thane, Sept 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a couple from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for allegedly duping several persons of Rs 10.50 lakh under the pretext of offering high returns on share market investments, police said on Monday.

The accused, Nitesh Prajapati and his wife, are residents of Kashimira in Thane.

Prajapati allegedly projected himself as an experienced share market investor and won the trust of the complainant, who invested Rs 5 lakh, according to police.

The accused couple similarly collected money from other residents of the Mira-Bhayandar region, luring them with the promise of handsome profits.

However, when the investors demanded their money back, the accused couple refused, claiming losses in the market.

Police have booked the Prajapati couple under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating. PTI COR NSK