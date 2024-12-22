Couple booked molesting child, assaulting her parents and grandmother

Thane, Dec 22(PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a couple for allegedly molesting a girl and thrashing her parents and grandmother, an official said on Sunday.

Citing the complaint, the official said that a 9-year-old girl was recently playing outside her home in the Dombivali area when a man, who is her neighbour, called her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

When the girl’s mother confronted the neighbour over his behaviour, the man and his wife became aggressive. The couple allegedly assaulted the woman, her husband and her mother, the official said.

The Manpada police have booked the couple under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. PTI COR NR