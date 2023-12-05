Couple chargesheeted for duping lecturer in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a couple for allegedly cheating a lecturer of Rs 6 lakh on the promise of arranging a plot of land from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu filed the 214-page charge sheet in a court against Jameel Anjum and his wife Sana Mir for allegedly cheating Tripta Charak, incharge lecturer, district institute of education and training, the official said.

Charak, in her complaint to crime branch early this year, alleged that Anjum introduced himself as a public relation officer of a former minister and swindled an amount of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of arranging a piece of JDA land at Channi Rama area of Jammu.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was initiated and the allegations were prima-facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in-depth investigation, the official said.

During the course of investigation, the official said material evidence was gathered and it came to fore that Anjum and his wife connived and duped the complainant.

The official said Anjum is a habitual offender and is involved in four more criminal cases of similar nature. PTI TAS CK