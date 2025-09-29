Couple charred to death as house catches fire in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A couple was on Monday charred to death after a massive fire swept through their house in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police said.

The fire was allegedly caused due to a short circuit.

The victims, identified as Rambabu Paswan (45) and his wife Tarawati (42), were asleep when the blaze broke out in the wee hours, Circle Officer (Zafarganj) Durgesh Deep said.

The fire spread rapidly, leaving the couple trapped inside their room and despite trying, they could not escape and were charred to death, he added.

The half-burnt bodies were later recovered and sent for a post-mortem, the police said. Interacting with reporters, the circle officer said the fire was caused by a short circuit, leading to the tragic deaths of the couple. PTI COR ABN PRK MNK MNK