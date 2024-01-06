Couple, child die as SUV falls into deep gorge in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) A couple and their three-month-old child died on Saturday when their SUV veered off the road and fell into a 400-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

One person sustained serious injuries in the incident, they said.

Around 12:45 pm, a Bolero Camper that was on its way to Chassana from Tulli fell into the gorge near the Zero Point, killing three people on the spot and leaving one injured, said Station House Officer, Chassana, Suman Singh.

The vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and rescuers had a tough time recovering the bodies, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) of Balmatkote village of Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby, Singh said.

Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Deval village of Mahore, was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, the SHO said. PTI TAS DIV DIV