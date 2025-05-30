Couple, child killed in lightning strike in MP’s Rewa district

Rewa, May 30 (PTI) A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed and two other members of their family injured in a lightning strike in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are said to be out of danger, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Babupur Nainashakti village, under the Semariya police station area, about 25 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters.

He said Ashish Vasudeva, 32, and his family member had taken refuge under a mango tree due to a sudden squall and rain. Just then, lightning struck, killing Ashish, his wife Jyoti (26) and their son Kishan (8), the official said.

Two other members of Ashish's family suffered burns and were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The three bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and other legal formalities, the official added.