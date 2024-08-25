Couple commits suicide by jumping before train in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here on Sunday, police said.

Their bodies were found near the railway track close to the Chilbila railway station.

Circle Officer of the area Shiv Narayan Vaish said, "The bodies of Rajendra Saroj (28) and Mamta Saroj (22) were found near the railway track during the wee hours on Sunday. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination." According to police, the man was a native of the Amethi district, while the woman was a native of a village under the Sangipur police station area of the district.

The police said they were in a relationship.